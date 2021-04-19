COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor Henry McMaster, along with South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin) Executive Director Marcia Adams and South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) Secretary William Grimsley, announced an upcoming Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Tuesday.
Officials say the fair will take place on May 4, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
“South Carolina is a state with a proud military tradition,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We value our men and women who have served, and we want them to know that they can continue that great tradition of service with a career in state government. I applaud Executive Director Adams and Secretary Grimsley for their agencies’ important collaboration on this effort.”
According to officials, employers will be hiring job-seekers in categories such as; engineering, health care, information technology, maintenance, accounting/finance, security/law enforcement, human resources, grant management and more.
Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams said about the event, “there is no higher calling than to serve others, and nobody knows that better than our state’s veterans. Our state agencies strive to provide efficient and effective services to all South Carolinians. The Veterans Virtual Career Fair will connect agencies with veterans who can help further that mission with their high-level skills developed in the military.”
Those interested in participating in the event can sign up and learn more at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4958-state-south-carolina-veteran-career-fair.
