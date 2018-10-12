DILLON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Friday that Team South Carolina will be in Dillon Friday, October 16.
Dillon was one of several counties affected by Hurricane Florence. The special day will provide local residents and businesses with a one-stop opportunity to learn about relief resources available to them.
Representation from the following agencies will participate in the day:
- S.C. Department of Insurance – Assistance with insurance questions, claims, and policy coverage
- S.C. Department of Health and Human Services – Assistance with questions about healthcare services and Medicaid
- S.C. Department of Social Services – Apply for SNAP assistance
- S.C. Emergency Management Division – Coordinating individual disaster assistance with FEMA and will provide information for residents about personal recovery steps. SCEMD will also provide emergency preparedness guides and demonstrate the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.
- S.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging – Assistance for seniors
- S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control – Will provide free well water test kits; free tetanus shots; WIC services
- S.C. Department of Revenue – Tax relief information
- S.C. Division of Veterans Affairs – Services for veterans
- S.C. Housing Authority – Mortgage or rent assistance, rental housing
- S.C. Department of Mental Health – Information about mental health services
- S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs – Services for individuals with disabilities
- S.C. Dept. of Employment and Workforce – Answering questions about jobs affected by Hurricane Florence, helping with unemployment benefits and job searching.
- S.C. Dept. of Labor, Licensing and Regulation – Assistance in fire safety, OSHA and residential builder information
- FEMA – Assistance with registering for financial assistance related to the storm
- US Small Business Administration – Assistance with applying for disaster loans
- US Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency – Assistance for farmers with crop losses or damage
- S.C. Disaster Recovery Office – Disaster case managers will assist eligible citizens with disaster-caused unmet needs through a basic intake process
- SBP – Will teach homeowners how to safely and properly muck and gut along with safe and effective mold remediation steps
- United Way – Will help residents register to volunteer in the community
- Several organizations will be providing donated goods for the event, including: Harvest Hope, American Red Cross, UMCOR, Salvation Army and Catholic Charities.
The event will be held at 536 Radford Boulevard in Dillon from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Panthers coach Rivera optimistic Olsen will play vs Redskins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.