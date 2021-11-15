GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor McMaster announced on Monday that S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. (S.W.O.R.D) is establishing manufacturing operations in Greenville.
Officials said S.W.O.R.D is a manufacturer specializing in producing specialty firearms, airdrop solutions, robotics and accessories primarily for the U.S. military and law enforcement organizations.
S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. Vice President Jason Hamilton said in a press release, “S.W.O.R.D. International is extremely excited to join the Greenville community as we expand our operations to support our military and law enforcement professionals. Several locations were considered during the course of this project, but the community and culture of Greenville made our decision easy.”
The company's 44,000-square-foot facility will be located at 231 Beverly Road in Greenville, according to officials. They said the companies $9.5 million dollar investment hopes to bring 55 new jobs to the area.
“South Carolina continues to be extremely competitive in attracting companies looking to set up new operations," Governor McMaster said. "The decision by S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. to locate its new facility in South Carolina is another sign that our state’s business-friendly climate, skilled workforce and exceptional market access are working to attract investments that create new jobs.”
Officials said they expect that the manufacturing and distribution will be ready by January 2022. Anyone interested in working for S.W.O.R.D. can visit SWORD Defense | Your Warfighter Solutions Provider for more information about the company. According to officials, military veterans are strongly encouraged to apply.
“Greenville County is always pleased to welcome a new company like S.W.O.R.D. International Inc. to grow and thrive here," Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows said. "The company’s expertise in developing advanced armaments and supplies for the U.S. military and law enforcement is extremely important, and its passion for being good community citizens and providing long-term career paths for veterans and other citizens fits well here. We wish S.W.O.R.D. great success.”
