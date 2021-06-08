GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced a new job training initiative between the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce and the South Carolina Technical College System, according to a press release sent from his office.
In the release it is mentioned that an estimated 82,000 jobs are available in South Carolina.
The release also mentions that under the partnership unemployed South Carolinians have the option of exploring short-term retraining programs. It goes on to say the programs are offered at local technical colleges in lieu of conducting weekly job searches. It is also mentioned that upon enrolling in and attending a program, the claimant continues to forgo the weekly job search requirement and receive benefits.
In the release Gov. McMaster says in order to expedite the return to work, the state announced in May it would discontinue its participation in federal unemployment programs which were acting as a barrier to South Carolinians re-entering the workforce.
“Through the power of our technical colleges we have an opportunity to jump ahead ten years through education,” said Governor Henry McMaster in the release. “We have the culture and people who are ready to take the next step forward and we just need to get them trained and ready for work.”
