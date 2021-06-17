COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster announced that he has nominated Harry M. Lightsey III to serve as the next secretary of the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
According to the governor's office, Lightsey, a former top executive with Bellsouth, AT&T and General Motors - will succeed Bobby Hitt, who is retiring in the fall.
“Harry Lightsey has been a fixture in South Carolina’s business community for decades, and I’m confident that with the vast experience he will be bringing to the Department of Commerce, South Carolina will keep winning,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “Our state will have the workforce, infrastructure, intellectual capital, environmental assets and the quality of life necessary to compete – both nationally and globally – for jobs and investment.”
Secretary Hitt will continue to serve in his current capacity until such a time that the South Carolina Senate confirms the governor’s nomination of Mr. Lightsey.
