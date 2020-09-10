COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday released his recommendations to the state legislature on how to spend the second wave of CARES Act funding made available to South Carolina.
- McMaster said has recommended the following:
- $450 million available to DEW for unemployment trust fund
- $30 million to provide grants up to $5,000 for small businesses
- $15 million to provide grants to nonprofits in the state that were unable to qualify for federal PPP loans.
- $100 million to state agencies for reimbursement of verifiable COVID-19 expenses.
- $50 million for reimbursement to schools in the state that have reopened for five-day, in-person learning.
McMaster said his officer has been flooded with calls from parents who are frustrated that children are not in classrooms full time and said if state law would have permitted him to order schools to reopen for five-day, in-person learning, then he would have issued such an executive order months ago.
The governor said he also recommends allocating $93 million to MUSC and DHEC for further COVID-19 and prevention efforts.
McMaster also announced that DHEC would be coordinating the statewide distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine whenever one is approved and made available by the government.
Officials said the vaccine will require two doses, and priority will be given to people with a higher risk of contracting the virus, such as nursing home residents, healthcare workers, and frontline workers. At first, DHEC said the vaccine will only be available for adults.
DHEC said the vaccine will be made available in three phases, with the first expected to happen late this year for those at highest risk.
Phases 2 and 3 are expected to happen early and late next year. During those phases, the vaccine will be made available to the public.
Click here to read the governor's full letter to the legislature.
MORE NEWS - Check your Mega Millions ticket! Someone in the Upstate could be $10,000 richer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.