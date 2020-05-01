COLUMBIA, SC (AP/FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster said Friday his at home or at work order will end on Monday, May 4.
Also on May 4, South Carolina restaurants can once again begin to allow outside dining, the governor said.
McMaster said takeout and deliver orders are also allowed to continue but a decision on when dining rooms can reopen has not yet been made.
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association said earlier in the week that sit-down dining could resume as early as May 18 with strict safety measures to fight the coronavirus in place.
McMaster said he followed the recommendations from DHEC and the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association to establish these guidelines for restaurants to follow if they choose to open for outdoor seating:
Existing approved outdoor seating areas:
- Tables are to be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);
- Limit table groups to 8 individuals;
- Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area;
- Maintain strict social/physical distancing guidelines;
- Tables, chairs, and seats should be sanitized after every customer
If open areas and/or temporary tents are utilized by existing, permitted restaurants, all sides of the tent must be open and the following conditions are required:
- Tables are to be spaced a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);
- Table groups are to be limited to 8 individuals;
- State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area;
- Minimum of 7-foot-6 inch head room (ceiling height)
Below are the Outdoor Seating Guidelines proposed by the SCRLA.
McMaster also announced that he has lifted Executive Order 2020-19 regarding visitors from coronavirus “hotspots” throughout the country. He also lifted Executive Order 2020-14, which required individuals entering the state from the same “hotspots” to self-quarantine for two weeks.
McMaster and state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell strongly urged anyone considered to be “at-risk” based on CDC guidance to limit exposure to others and for everyone in the state to continue prioritizing their travels between home and work when at all possible.
On Friday, Bell and DHEC announced 12 new deaths and 160 new cases of coronavirus in SC.
READ MORE:
Anybody who is sick or is showing symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately contact a doctor and self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days, McMaster and Bell advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.