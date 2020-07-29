COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he will hold a news conference with public health officials to update South Carolinaians on the fight against coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.
The news conference is expected to begin at 4 p.m.
FOX Carolina will stream it live.
No word yet on what Wednesday's announcement will entail.
MORE NEWS - DHEC reports a young child in Greenville Co. passed away as a result of COVID-19
