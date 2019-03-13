COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday the Carolina Panthers NFL team is considering moving their football operations to South Carolina.
McMaster made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday after he said he met with Panthers Owner David Tipper at the Governor’s Mansion and learned that the team is interested in moving employee offices and practice facilities to either York or Lancaster County.
McMaster said the process is in the early stages of discussion.
"I believe it will happen," McMaster stated in the news conference. "There was a vivid display this morning with 24 members sitting around a table. It was delightful and I am very hopeful this will come about."
Moving 150 employees, parking, offices, and the teams's other departments would mean a $150 million-plus investment within the first four years, according to FOX Charlotte.
