COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in response to the devastation left behind by a surge of storms earlier in the week.
This declaration will not affect any executive orders Gov. McMaster has already issued in relation to the coronavirus. However, it does direct that South Carolina's Emergency Operations Plan be further be in effect as the state continues to respond to the severe weather event.
Local emergency management officials throughout the state are assessing the damage in their respective counties and relaying them to the SC Emergency Management Division.
Once those are completed and sent to SCEMD, Gov. McMaster will request a federal disaster declaration accordingly.
