COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)-Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of Tropical Storm Florence.
In a press conference Saturday, Gov. McMaster said declaring the state of emergency allows agencies to start mobilizing in case the storm impacts the coast.
“This storm is too powerful and its path is too uncertain to take any chances,” McMaster said. “We are mobilizing the state’s resources to make sure we are prepared, and the people of South Carolina must not hesitate to prepare for the possibility of a hurricane impacting our coast.”
The Governor's office said McMaster and SCEMD Director Kim Stenson are working with emergency managers, SERT agencies and local National Weather Service offices.
“If you experienced Hurricane Irma last year, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, or even the Flood in 2015: think about all the supplies you didn’t have or safety measures you didn’t have time to implement,” Stenson said. “Now is the time to make sure you have everything you may need: check your emergency supplies, prepare your home and your property and have a plan for where you will go if the worst-case scenario becomes reality.”
“We do not know when it will change, if it will change, but we are preparing for the worst and of course, hoping for the best," Gov. McMaster said.
The full executive order can be found here.
View the 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide here.
Check your hurricane evacuation zone here.
