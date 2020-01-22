COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Marched in by an escort committee and welcomed into the Statehouse, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster chose to focus on the future during his annual State of the State address on Wednesday.
McMaster began the evening recognizing three fallen first responders, including Florence Regional airport officer Jackson R. Winkeler, who was shot and killed during an otherwise routine stop weeks ago.
McMaster then quickly moved on to the central theme of his message throughout the night: "South Carolina is winning."
"Our state has gotten stronger, but so have others. We are today in the fiercest economic competition we have ever seen. It is with the other southeastern states, which are experiencing the greatest growth in the nation. But we have all we need to win. And we shall," McMaster said.
McMaster noted last year's state funds total $9.33 billion and expected revenues to grow by $1.8 billion more. He also said this surprised economists, and further went on to note the state returned $67 million to taxpayers through a one-time rebate check. McMaster said he wanted to do this again.
"Many people don’t believe it but reducing taxes in fact results in tax receipts increasing, not decreasing. It happened when President Kennedy did it, again when President Reagan did it, and it is happening now, under President Trump," McMaster said. "North Carolina and Georgia, two of our strongest competitors, have just done it, bringing their income taxes down lower than ours."
According to McMaster, South Carolina has the highest personal income tax rate in the southeast and the twelfth highest in the nation. Meanwhile, seven other states have no income taxes whatsoever. He asked for lawmakers to cut the state's personal income taxes by $160 million this year, to total out $2.6 billion cut over five years. This would result in a 15% tax reduction for all personal income tax brackets.
"This year, with a $1.8 billion surplus, if we don’t cut taxes and send money back to the people, shame on us," McMaster said. "I ask that we send $250 million from the surplus back to South Carolina taxpayers in the form of a rebate check – an average of $200 per taxpayer."
McMaster also called for lawmakers to pass laws that would no longer tax the retirement pay for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and peace officers, saying this would make good on the state's commitment to those who served in uniform.
McMaster said that economic prosperity starts in the classroom during his address, calling on more investment in teachers and students. He asked for a $3,000 raise on teacher pay, which he says would place South Carolina in the top 25 national ranking for average teacher salaries. As of now, he says South Carolina ranks 41st.
"We will surpass the southeastern average for the first time in many of our lives. And the minimum starting salary for new teachers will have jumped 26% in the last three years, to $38,000," he noted.
At this point, McMaster recognized four outstanding teachers from across the state, two of whom serve in the Upstate: Tiffany Hobart, the Teacher of the Year from Pickens Elementary School; and Jeff Maxey from Anderson School District 3. He was the state Teacher of the Year in 2019.
He then moved on to call for across-the-board investments in education, from 4-year-old Kindergarten (K4) up to the collegiate level. He included investments in trade schools and two-year colleges as part of this, suggesting 5% funding increases for higher learning institutes that do not raise tuition. Additional funding from the state budget surplus should also be used to fix up aging campus buildings, per McMaster. He also called for $164 million to be allocated to need-based scholarships and grants to make college more accessible to more students. He also asked for the state to pay 100% of college tuition for active duty members of the South Carolina Air or Army National Guard as well.
McMaster then pivoted back to the economy, saying South Carolina is ranked in the top 5% by U.S. News and World Report for high potential job growth, particularly in manufacturing, health care, and engineering.
"However, competition for workers is fierce because there are not enough of them. Some businesses are struggling – not for a lack of customers – but because they cannot find enough staff," McMaster said. "Right now – in South Carolina – we have around 70,000 jobs looking for people. The demand for workers in the skilled trades – plumbing, masonry, carpentry, and others – high paying jobs – is so great that our businesses have to go out of state to recruit them."
He then asked for the state to fund $50 million for an effort to replicate the model exhibited by The Coninuum in Lake City, a regional center for workforce education and training for high school students and adults. The center is a collaboration between The Darla Moore Foundation, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Francis Marion University, and local businesses, offering students training, certification, dual credit courses, and business incubator space.
Bookending this part of the speech, McMaster said the "Welfare-to-Work" concept has succeeded in American public policy, and wants to shift that idea over to "Medicare-to-Work". requiring able-bodied citizens on Medicare to take up a job or certified training or community engagement. He issued the executive order in 2019 and it was approved by state Medicare agencies.
He then shifted his focus to infrastructure, calling on lawmakers continue investing in roads, ports, and railroads. He also noted South Carolina continues to tackle clean energy, and said the future of Santee Cooper will be decided in the coming days in the South Carolina legislative assembly.
McMaster then continued to discuss more funding requests, specifically with a $100 million investment to improve prison security, $60 million in new dollars to aid in recruitment and retention for first responders, $5 million to hire 100 new SCHP troopers by year's end, and to place one School Resource Officer in every school in the state. He also called on the state to fund improvements to the National Guard armories, saying they need repairs and security improvements along with better training for service members.
Toward the end, McMaster commended his own efforts in diverting funds from Planned Parenthood and other agencies that provide abortions, and called on the SC House and Senate to pass legislation aimed at promoting right-to-life initiatives.
"Both will protect the sanctity of life – through heartbeat or personhood. It’s time to take a vote. Send them to me and I will immediately sign them into law," he urged.
The address winded down with more calls for funding; he asked for $33 million to be directed to agency directors for merit-based raises for state employees, switching to "defined contribution plans" for state employee retirement pension funds, more clarity in funding requests from state agencies, and called for plans to address flooding issues within the state.
He closed out his address with a call to legislative unity on behalf of South Carolina's citizens.
"I’m here to tell you that our resolve will not wane and will not falter. As your governor, my determination is stronger than ever – to fight for you, to fight for the ideals we all share, to fight for South Carolina. There is no place I would rather be, and there is nothing I would rather do," he said. "This year, let us roar into the twenties with renewed purpose. Let us be bold. Let us act on behalf of the sons and daughters of South Carolina, so that they may receive a state as bright with promise as that which we were blessed to inherit."
South Carolina's Democrats shortly issued their response via video after the address ended. While they agreed that South Carolina requires economic improvements, they claimed to have already tried proposing some of those ideas years earlier, only for them to be rejected at the Statehouse by Republican lawmakers. You can watch the response. delivered by representative Todd Rutherford, in full below:
