COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Across social media, timelines have exploded with memes of a woman arguing with a cat.
You know the ones.
Well, earlier this week, someone decided to get South Carolina's Gov. Henry McMaster involved in the name game. This latest female\feline debate is over the proper pronunciation of Horry County.
On Friday, McMaster shared a meme featuring his image in the shenanigans on Facebook, adding, "Now that's funny."
