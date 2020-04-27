COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday declared a new state of emergency in South Carolina since his last one was set to expire.
“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” McMaster said in a news release. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get our businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”
By law, the governor can declare a state of emergency for up to 15 days.
Monday’s order was the fourth outlining states of emergency based on the changing threats and challenges presented by the coronavirus.
All of the additional executive orders the governor issued during the previous emergency declarations remain in effect.
McMaster said this of bars, restaurants, and businesses such as salons and gyms, which remain closed as of Monday:
“When we have the facts and data we need to change those, we can do that at any time in this state of emergency."
Click here to read the governor’s latest order issuing the new state of emergency.
MORE NEWS - DHEC: Greenville County seeing spike in new coronavirus cases after private lab submitted month's worth of test results at once
