COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster was joined by hospitality industry leaders Tuesday afternoon to announce a new initiative for the state's restaurants.
The new program is called Palmetto Priority.
McMaster said the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association, DHEC, and the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism were partnering to highlight restaurants that complete online training on strict health and safety protocols and adhere to those protocols in their businesses.
The governor said restaurants that complete the training will be provided with a decal to display. The decal will have a QR code that McMaster said customers can use to get more information and report any health and safety concerns online.
Restaurants will have three chances to resolve any issues that are reported, and after the third strike, they will lose their decal and certification.
“If you go into a restaurant and it doesn’t have this seal, go somewhere else,” McMaster said.
McMaster said the program was modeled after Greenville County's Greater GVL Pledge program to highlight businesses vowing to adhere to strict health and safety protocols.
