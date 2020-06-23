Henry McMaster

SC Gov. Henry McMaster (FOX Carolina/ March 4, 2020)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by hospitality industry leaders Tuesday afternoon to announce a new initiative. 

The announcement will concern a new restaurant safety initiative. 

McMaster, restaurant and hospitality leaders will hold a press conference at the Statehouse in Columbia at 4 p.m. on June 23. 

