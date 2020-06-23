COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by hospitality industry leaders Tuesday afternoon to announce a new initiative.
The announcement will concern a new restaurant safety initiative.
McMaster, restaurant and hospitality leaders will hold a press conference at the Statehouse in Columbia at 4 p.m. on June 23.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
