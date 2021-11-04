GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Gov. Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-38, which prohibits all state agencies in his cabinet from requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release released from the Office of the Governor.
According to the Office, the order directs every agency in state government to immediately notify the Office of the Governor and the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General upon receiving any communication or directives from the Biden Administration concerning COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
The directive comes as the governor and Attorney General Alan Wilson fight the Biden Administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors and prepare for a legal challenge to the recently announced federal OSHA vaccination requirement on employers with 100 or more employees, which would include state agencies, according to the Office.
Additionally, my executive order directs every agency in state government to immediately notify the Office of the Governor and the @SCAttyGenOffice upon receiving any communication or directives from the Biden Admin concerning COVID-19 vaccination requirements.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 4, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.