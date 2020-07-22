WINNSBORO, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a half-staff flag observance Wednesday in honor of a Winnsboro captain who lost his life in the line of duty.
According to local news outlets, Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Captain John Durham Jr. suddenly fell ill and passed away on July 15 while on duty.
To honor his life and service, Governor McMaster has ordered that flags on all state buildings be lowered at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
The governor requested flags over buildings of the political subdivisions of South Carolina also be flown at half-staff.
