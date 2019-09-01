SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a mandatory evacuation for coastal counties starting this week in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
The mandatory evacuation will kick off at noon on Monday for the following zones:
▪️Colleton Zones A, B
▪️Beaufort Zone A
▪️Jasper Zone A
▪️Charleston Zones A, B, C
▪️Dorchester Zone D
▪️Berkeley Zones B, G
▪️Horry Zone A
▪️Georgetown Zone A
If you are not sure what zone you are in, you can find it here.
All travel lanes from Charleston to Columbia on I-26 will be reversed to Columbia beginning at noon on Monday.
The governor has also ordered the mandatory medical evacuation for healthcare facilities licensed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) in the aforementioned evacuation zones.
Evacuation shelter locations will be available on scemd.org and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app as soon as they are opened.
