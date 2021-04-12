COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster on Monday said he has issued Executive Order 2021-19, which he said will ensure that the S.C. Department of Social Services (DSS) will be able to prevent the federal government from placing undocumented, unaccompanied migrant children from the US-Mexico border into South Carolina foster care and group homes.
McMaster said he issued the order after correspondence with DSS on the state child welfare system’s capacity. In a letter dated April 8, DSS Director Michael Leach informed Governor McMaster of the federal government’s preliminary inquiries about transporting unaccompanied migrant children from the southern border and place them in South Carolina foster care and group homes licensed by DSS.
McMaster said he feared that South Carolina’s most vulnerable children "in an already-strained system" may be displaced by the migrant minors, so he instructed Director Leach: “South Carolina’s children must always be given first priority for placement into foster care and the State’s strained resources must be directed to addressing the needs of its children. Allowing the federal government to place an unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our state’s child welfare system for an unspecified length of time is an unacceptable proposition. We’ve been down this road with the federal government before and the state usually ends up ‘on the hook.’”
The governor also requested that DSS determine any potential risks posed to our state’s child welfare system and to provide him with potential avenues to mitigate them.
Governor McMaster said the potential risks outlined in another letter from Director Leach, coupled with the Biden Administration’s inability to address the growing humanitarian crisis on the border, left the State no choice but to act.
The governor's office said the potential risks include the following:
- An influx of minors occupying foster care placements and services would necessarily strain the State’s capacity for timely and stable placements of South Carolina children who enter the agency’s care.
- The federal government plans to financially incentivize private providers in the short term to the extent that these facilities may prioritize the placement of unaccompanied migrant children over DSS-related placements.
- The State may ultimately incur a long-term financial burden if families are not located in a timely manner and the federal government ceases providing direct support for unaccompanied minors.
