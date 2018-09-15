COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders for some South Carolina counties.
The orders have been lifted for all residents in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkley Counties as of noon Saturday.
Evacuation orders for zones in Georgetown and Horry counties remain in effect.
Returning residents are asked to exercise patience and expect long travel times, blocked roadways or detours back to evacuated areas.
For more information, visit the S.C. Emergency Management Division's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.