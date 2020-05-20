COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Governor McMaster announced Wednesday that the restrictions placed on attraction facilities like zoos and waterparks will be lifted, as well as mentioned when sporting leagues can resume play.
The restrictions will be lifted on Friday, May 22.
These attraction facilities include, but are not limited to:
- Zoos
- Museums
- Aquariums
- Planetariums
- Historic buildings and sites
- Waterparks
- Amusement park rides
- Go-Kart tracks
- Bingo facilities
- Miniature golf facilities
- Indoor children's play areas
McMaster also said youth and adult sports leagues will be allowed to begin practicing May 30, with competitive play resuming on June 15.
Use of outdoor public playground facilities will also be permitted to resume on May 30, the governor said.
Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, reminded citizens of how they can prevent the spread of the virus, noting businesses re-opening shouldn't shoulder the blame.
"As we continue our measured approach to relaxing restrictions, it is important to remember that businesses do not spread the virus, it is people who are spreading the virus," said Bell. "We continue to encourage everyone how critical it is to stop the spread of disease, to make personal choices and take personal responsibility to prevent spread in the community."
These announcements come after nearly a month of meetings by McMaster, state and local leaders.
McMaster said the following types of businesses still have restrictions in place at this time:
- Entertainment venues such as night clubs, bowling alleys, theaters, performing arts venues, race tracks
- Adult entertainment venues
- Spectator sports
The same day McMaster made this announcement, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced more cases across the state, including in the Upstate.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.