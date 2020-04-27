COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday afternoon, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will be taking part in a second meeting focused on how to safely reopen businesses and the economy.
They'll be joined by members of the governor's new team, known as AccelerateSC, at the USC Alumni Center in Columbia.
AccelerateSC held their first full meeting on Thursday, April 23. They discussed ways to safely reopen businesses, make travel safe again, and other measures state leaders can begin putting in place to get the state back to a relative norm.
The group is comprised of five components: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources and Information.
Monday's meeting will be the first to discuss "Governance."
FOX Carolina have the meeting live, on-air and online, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MORE NEWS:
SC Air National Guard will fly the F-16 'Swamp Fox' over state hospitals to thank healthcare workers
Anderson Dist. 5 changes graduation plans for Westside, TL Hanna high schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.