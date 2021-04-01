GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Governor Henry McMaster is visiting two Greenville businesses today and we've been told to expect announcements on economic development at each stop.
McMaster will visit Bausch + Lomb on Pelham Road at 11 a.m. He's expected to sign an executive order regarding the life science industry, but details have not been released yet.
This comes about a month after new data from the University of South Carolina revealed the life science industry to be the fastest growing in the state.
McMaster will then break ground on a $200 million Tier III Regional Data Center with DC BLOX at 1 p.m.
Senator Lindsey Graham will join the governor. Check the FOX Carolina Facebook page for live streams of both events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.