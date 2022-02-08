Governor McMaster meets with former President Trump

Governor McMaster meets with former President Trump (Governor McMaster, February 8, 2022)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor McMaster said he met with former President Donald Trump last week.

The Governor shared a photo from the meeting via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Governor's schedule, the two met last Tuesday. When asked about the meeting, McMaster said “We’ve gotten to know each other over the years. We just were catching up.”

