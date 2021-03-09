COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster named Tuesday a longtime government employee already working on the state's flooding recovery efforts as the state's first chief resilience officer.
Ben Duncan currently directs the state's Disaster Recovery Office, which will be folded into the new Office of Resiliency. Duncan will marshal the state's efforts in stemming floodwaters and coordinating recovery and relief efforts as the state's flood czar. He must still be confirmed to the Cabinet-level position by the state Senate.
Also Tuesday, state officials said nine cities and counties will get a total of $45 million for property buyouts and infrastructure projects to fix flooding.
More news: Anderson deputies say suspect who led officials on pursuit has been captured after wrecking vehicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.