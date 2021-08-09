COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference to speak on how the state is handling the recent surge in new cases of the coronavirus.
The governor began by encouraging South Carolinians to get vaccinated saying that he believes it works.
"Go ahead and make your decision. It is our duty during the pandemic to protect the lives of those most vulnerable and I think we have done a good job of doing that," said the governor.
McMaster said the Delta variant does pose a real threat and spreads more easily however, the governor said he will not shut the state down or issue a mask mandate.
Schools must stay open, according to the governor. It is the choice of the parent on whether their child wears a mask in school. State law prohibits administrators from requiring students to wear a mask.
When asked if he plans on doing anything about the strain on hospitals as they start to fill up, Governor McMaster said, "The numbers are not as bad as they were this time last year", and that he plans to take what measures are necessary to keep South Carolinians safe.
Former Congressman Joe Cunningham and Democratic candidate for governor released the following statement in response to Governor McMaster's presser:
“Governor McMaster made it clear this morning that he has no plan, no answers, and no willingness to lead. He is paralyzed by politics, terrified of a primary challenge from his right, and more concerned about his own political life than the lives of South Carolinians. After weeks of contradicting and overruling his own health experts and his own education superintendent, the Governor stood by himself this morning - on an island of ignorance - to declare that all is well. Despite South Carolina being ranked 46th in vaccinations and cases skyrocketing to double or triple the numbers of one year ago, Governor McMaster continues to regurgitate partisan talking points and rely on Facebook Doctors to shape our state’s COVID policy. His insistence on playing politics with this virus will undoubtedly lead to even more unnecessary loss of life.
Let me be clear: No one wants to shut down the state’s economy or keep schools closed - certainly not me. We simply want our Governor to listen to his own experts, follow the science, and put people over politics. He has failed to meet this moment with strength or resolve, and history will remember him as the governor who desperately wanted the title but never the job.”
