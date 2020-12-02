COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Governor McMaster nominated Robert G. Woods, IV as director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS).
The governor's office said Woods has been serving as the acting director of SCDPS since February and is a 29-year veteran of the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).
“Serving as Director of SCDPS was something I would have never imagined during my time with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, but serving this department and my state in an interim director capacity has truly been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Woods said in a news release. “My primary goal has been to stabilize the department and break down any barriers leading to inefficiencies so that our personnel are energized and excited about their jobs and the challenge of serving this state’s citizens with excellence.”
The Governor's office also said during Woods' time as acting director, he worked to increase department communication, improve employee morale, and implemented data-driven programs to create safer highways.
“Nobody is better suited to lead the South Carolina Department of Public Safety than Mr. Woods, “ said Gov. Henry McMaster. “His proven ability to lead and solve complex problems through innovative policy decisions and public outreach will continue to serve South Carolina well and will help the agency maintain its status as one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the country.”
The governor’s nomination is subject to Senate approval.
