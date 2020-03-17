COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to close their dining rooms beginning Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
Restaurants will be allowed to continue serving takeout, drive-thru, and delivery orders.
McMaster also urged private employers to let their employees work from home unless absolutely necessary.
McMaster is also asking grocery stores to limit customer purchases on certain items, including toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
Health officials also said during McMaster's news conference Tuesday that not everyone who feels ill should take the coronavirus test. People are urged to stay home and seek medical help if they have worsening symptoms.
As of Thursday, health officials said 47 people had tested positive for coronavirus in South Carolina in 13 counties. In the Upstate, two of those patients are from Greenville County, two from Anderson County, and one from Spartanburg County.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper issued a similar order to bars and restaurants in that state as well earlier in the day and vowed that grocery stores would remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.