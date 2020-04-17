CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster on Friday ordered that the flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday in honor of fallen Charleston County Deputy Jeremy C. LaDue.
LaDue was killed in a crash with another car while on duty on April 13.
The other driver was also killed.
Governor McMaster requests that flags over other buildings also be flown at half-staff on Saturday.
MORE NEWS- DHEC: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 163 new cases reported Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.