COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor McMaster released a statement on the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline on twitter on Tuesday. 

The governor says that his office has been in constant contact with the Office of Regulatory staff regarding the shutdown. McMaster also tweeted that because South Carolina is under a state of emergency, transportation waivers and price gouging laws are in effect. 

Governor McMaster says that there is not a need to top off gas tanks as the pipeline is expected to be back online by the end of the week. 

