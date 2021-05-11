COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor McMaster released a statement on the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline on twitter on Tuesday.
My office has been in constant contact with the Office of Regulatory Staff regarding the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline and we stand ready to take any additional action that may be necessary.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 11, 2021
The governor says that his office has been in constant contact with the Office of Regulatory staff regarding the shutdown. McMaster also tweeted that because South Carolina is under a state of emergency, transportation waivers and price gouging laws are in effect.
Governor McMaster says that there is not a need to top off gas tanks as the pipeline is expected to be back online by the end of the week.
MORE NEWS: GasBuddy analyst on Colonial Pipeline shutdown: Don't fill your gas tanks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.