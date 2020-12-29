COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster released a statement on New Year's Eve events and attendance guidelines.
According to the governor's twitter, McMaster wants to remind people that attendance at indoor and outdoor events may not exceed 250 persons or 50% of occupancy issued by the fire marshal.
"South Carolina's businesses, restaurants, manufacturers and public facilities have remained open for safe and secure operation due to the reasonable and measured actions that have been taken. South Carolinians know what to do to limit the virus' spread, but there are indications that folks may be letting their guard down as it relate to large gatherings", says Gov. McMaster.
The governor says business have to be approved in advance by the Department of Commerce in order to have more than 250 people.
McMaster also provided a list of approved events.
