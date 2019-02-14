COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday said he issued Executive Order 2019-09 to remove all members of the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
The governor said his decision comes as a result of continued misconduct and neglect of duty by board members through a series of elections and fiascos.
“South Carolinians’ confidence in the lawful and professional oversight of elections must never be jeopardized,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a news release. “The repeated actions and behavior of these officials are wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. To regain and maintain Richland County voters' confidence at the ballot box, the entire board must be replaced with new leadership.”
McMaster’s executive order is effective immediately.
Richland County’s legislative delegation will nominate replacement board members that the governor must then appoint.
