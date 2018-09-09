Columbia, S.C. (Fox Carolina) South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Sunday that he has officially submitted a request to President Trump for a federal emergency declaration as Hurricane Florence approaches the East coast.
The request is in anticipation of potential damage caused by the massive storm. It also asks for the availability of federal resources if and when the storm makes landfall.
McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon, when Florence was still a tropical storm.
The storm strengthened to a hurricane early Sunday morning, likely to impact the Carolina coasts.
A press release from the Governor's office said that 800 National Guardsmen will be on active duty in the coastal regions starting Monday.
285 State Guardsmen and 1,617 local law enforcement members are on standby awaiting deployment.
Read Gov. McMaster's request to President Trump here.
MORE NEWS: Florence regains hurricane status
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.