GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded to the news that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Greenville, SC, next week.
Governor McMaster shared his thoughts on the Vice President's visit via Twitter on Friday.
We are always happy to welcome visitors, but I believe the Vice President’s valuable time would be better spent at the border trying to fix the mess created by the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies. https://t.co/7vco2idUV8— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) June 11, 2021
According to White House officials, Harris' trip down south is in effort to "reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."
Officials said Harris will travel to Greenville on Monday, June 14 and Atlanta on Friday, June 18.
This all comes during what President Biden is calling the month of action as he tries to get at least 70 percent of American adults to have at least one vaccination by July 4.
Stay tuned as work to keep you update on Harris' visit.
