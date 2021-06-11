Harris becomes first female US Naval Academy commencement speaker

Vice President Kamala Harris will become the first woman to give the commencement speech at the United States Naval Academy.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster responded to the news that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Greenville, SC, next week.

Governor McMaster shared his thoughts on the Vice President's visit via Twitter on Friday. 

According to White House officials, Harris' trip down south is in effort to "reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts."

Officials said Harris will travel to Greenville on Monday, June 14 and Atlanta on Friday, June 18.

This all comes during what President Biden is calling the month of action as he tries to get at least 70 percent of American adults to have at least one vaccination by July 4.

Stay tuned as work to keep you update on Harris' visit.

