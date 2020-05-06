COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday that DHEC will be ramping up "testing all over South Carolina" to help monitor the coronavirus' spread in South Carolina and help official determine a timeline for reopening the economy.
McMaster said the testing will be offered at no cost. DHEC said the funding for supplies was provided by the federal government and the state's General Assembly has provided funds to operate drive-thru testing locations.
More than 68,000 tests have been performed in South Carolina thus far, covering less than three percent of the population.
DHEC said they have the supplied needed to test another two percent of South Carolinians and plan to test another two percent of residents by the end of June.
DHEC said they are focusing on nursing home testing, finding new community and rural testing sites, and increasing testing access for minorities.
DHEC announced fewer than one hundred new cases on Wednesday, but said another 9 people had died from coronavirus complications.
The 97 new cases brings South Carolina's total of confirmed cases to 6,936 and 305 deaths.
None of the deaths announced Wednesday were from Upstate counties.
McMaster said he hoped to have another announcement about reopening more South Carolina businesses by the end of the week.
On Monday, the governor rescinded his at home or at work order and allowed restaurants in the state to resume outdoor dining as long as certain safety measures are followed.
