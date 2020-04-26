GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Prisma Health officials will join several South Carolina lawmakers, including Governor Henry McMaster, at GSP International Airport Sunday morning - welcoming a large cargo plane filled with masks for medical professionals.
The Boeing Dreamlifter, a converted Boeing 747-400 Large Cargo Freighter (LCF), is transporting around 1.5 million medical-grade three-ply surgical face masks.
The masks will be unloaded, and delivered straight to healthcare professionals at Prisma Health throughout the state of South Carolina. This is Boeing's second COVID-19 related cargo transport mission on a company-owned aircraft.
Governor McMaster and Prisma Health officials will be joined in welcoming the freighter by Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. Jeff Duncan, and Rep. William Timmons. Representative from Boeing will also be in attendance.
The importer on record for the delivery, Discommon, says they secured the PPE from trusted manufacturers in China. They then turned to Boeing and Atlas Air to facilitate the transport to Prisma Health.
Boeing donated the cost of the mission transport, with Atlas Air operating the flights on behalf of Boeing.
