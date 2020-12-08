COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing to create the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe in McCormick.
According to the Governor, the Governor’s School for Agriculture, the first of its kind in the country, is a public residential high school that provides an agriculture education program for students in grades 10 through 12.
“The creation of the Governor’s School for Agriculture will go a long way in shaping the future of South Carolina’s superior agriculture industry,” said Governor Henry McMaster in a press release. "This investment will not only facilitate unprecedented opportunities for our young people but will provide one of our state’s most important industries with a highly skilled workforce for generations to come.”
The Governor's office said the school sits on 1,310 acres of forest and farmland, allowing students to receive hands-on training in the fields of agribusiness, forestry, equipment operation, land management, food science, and more. The school's mission is to provide a agricultural education that will enable its students to be the state’s future leaders in agribusiness, business, and education.
The Governor’s School for Agriculture is South Carolina’s third Governor’s school, joining the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, and the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics.
“By passing this legislation and creating South Carolina’s third governor’s school, we’ve sent a message to our children that it’s never too late to be what you could have been and it’s never too early to start,” said Sen. Gerald Malloy, chief sponsor of the bill, in a news release. “The seeds that will be planted from this school are the seeds that you’ll see later on as leaders here in our great state.”
More news: Governor Cooper announces modified stay-at-home order to begin Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.