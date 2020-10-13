COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster and members of the General Assembly to hold a ceremonial bill signing of the S. 1071, Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan.
The Governor, members of the General Assembly, members of the S.C. Cancer Coalition, and other state leaders will sign the bill in a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the State Fire Academy Fire Station in Columbia.
According to the bill, The Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan's purpose is to provide a supplemental insurance policy upon a firefighter being diagnosed with cancer and to set forth the benefits contained in the policy.
To view details on the bill, click here.
