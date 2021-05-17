COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor McMaster signed a bill on Friday that forces death row inmates in South Carolina to choose between the electric chair or firing squad as methods of execution if lethal injection drugs are not available.
Governor McMaster announced the signing in a tweet on Monday.
This weekend, I signed legislation into law that will allow the state to carry out a death sentence.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 17, 2021
The families and loved ones of victims are owed closure and justice by law. Now, we can provide it.
Governor McMaster later talked about the new law at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Spartanburg. At the ceremony, he said, "the important thing is that the system is able to function, and the death penalty, which has been in South Carolina for I think since the very beginning, was not able to function because of the way our particular one was written, and that is now been accomplished, been fixed."
On Monday afternoon, the SC Department of Corrections released a statement on the changes:
"The S.C. Department of Corrections will inform the S.C. Supreme Court that it can carry out executions. The only method available at this time is the electric chair. The department is working to develop protocols and procedures to proceed with execution by firing squad and still has no lethal injections drugs. We are currently looking at other states for guidance in developing firing squad protocols."
This is all of the information that we have at this time, we will continue to update this story as more details are released.
