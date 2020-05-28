COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster has extended the state of emergency for South Carolina for another 15 days, the governor announced Thursday.
McMaster said he signed the new order late Wednesday night and it went into effect early Thursday morning.
McMaster said the order is "new and distinct" aimed at continuing testing, protecting nursing homes, and making sure the state can react quickly in the fight against the virus.
In the order, McMaster states, "The State of South Carolina must take additional proactive action and implement further extraordinary measures to address the evolving public health threat posed by the COVID19 pandemic, to include the continued coordination of intergovernmental and interagency resources, operations, and response efforts."
