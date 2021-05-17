COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor McMaster announced on Monday that he signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law.
Governor McMaster made the announcement and described the law on Twitter.
The full text of the law can be found here 2021-2022 Bill 3094: Open Carry with Training Act - South Carolina Legislature Online (scstatehouse.gov).
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Spartanburg on Monday, Governor McMaster said he would sign the Open Carry with Training Act "as soon as it gets to my desk."
