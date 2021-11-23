COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Governor McMaster issued an Executive Order to combat supply chain problems and called on the Biden Administration to do more.
Officials said McMaster recently issued Executive Order 2021-40, which suspends some commercial vehicle and operator regulations. The order also calls on agencies around the state to evaluate statutes and rules that officials could change to help the supply chain. This order hopes to support and strengthen the supply chain in South Carolina. You can read the full Executive Order here.
McMaster also joined Operation Open Roads yesterday. This operation is a joint effort between fifteen governors to fight against supply chain issues this holiday season.
Operation Open Roads said the following in an open letter to the Biden Administration.
"Further, we call on the Biden Administration to suspend outdated federal regulations that unnecessarily require commercial driver’s license holders to be 21 years old and lower the age to 18 years old so that well-trained, working adults can work across state borders. In addition, we call on President Biden to suspend the burdensome federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines for all private employees, specifically for the trucking and transportation industry so that driver shortages are not further exacerbated by an additional barrier to employment. Further, we call on the Biden Administration to review and revise any federal policies that deter use or domestic manufacturing of essential transportation equipment, including intermodal containers, chassis, and automobiles, trucks, and tractor trailers. Finally, we call on President Biden to halt attempts to raise taxes, spend trillions more in taxpayer dollars, and grow the debt, all of which will cripple the American economy and spur inflation causing sky high consumer prices for American families."
More information on Operation Open Roads: Operation Open Roads
