Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Florence County Sheriff William Kenney Boone following an indictment, and says the former sheriff will serve until Boone's departure from the agency.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced earlier Wednesday that a State Grand Jury returned indictments for Florence County Sheriff William Kenney Boone.
Wilson's office says Boone is charged with one count of misconduct in office and two counts of embezzlement.
The indictment alleges that Boone used both county and federal funds allocated to the sheriff's office for personal use.
The misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to 10 years in prison while the embezzlement offense is a statutory felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.
Governor McMaster issued an executive order to suspend Boone, and appointed former Florence County Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes to serve until Boone is acquitted, convicted, the indictment is otherwise disposed of, or until a sheriff is elected or qualifies in the next general election.
The AG's office stressed every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
SLED is investigating the case.
