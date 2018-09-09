COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Governor Henry McMaster has temporarily suspended some motor vehicle regulations ahead of Hurricane Florence.
The suspension ensures trucks carrying equipment for utility restoration, debris removal and essential supplies such as medicine, food and water are able to get supplies to areas affected by the storm
According to the executive order, regulations for vehicles responding to the following emergencies have been temporarily suspended:
- Vehicles/people transporting fuel, food water, medicine and medical supplies
- Vehicles/people transporting livestock, poultry and food for livestock and poultry
- Vehicles/people transporting materials needed for the restoration of utilities and debris removal
Gov. McMaster declared a state of emergency on Saturday.
Read the full executive order here.
