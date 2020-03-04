COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, lauded his support for a bill introduced by State Sen, Darrell Jackson, a democrat, calling for state workers to receive 12-weeks of paid parental leave.
The governor announced his support for the bill during a news conference in Columbia on Wednesday.
The bill will create 12-weeks of annual paid family leave for state employees who have a baby, adopt a child, or take custody of foster children.
The bill states any unused parental leave time will not accumulate annually.
Senate Bill 997 was introduced on January 14 of this year and referred to a committee on finance.
