COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster set to deliver his State of the State address Wednesday evening.
According to McMaster's tweets, his address will reflect the accomplishments that were made over throughout the year of 2020. He also plans to address the plans for the new year.
Gov. McMaster tweeted the following:
"2020 provided not only South Carolina, but the world, a set of unique and difficult challenges. I'm proud of the way South Carolinians rose to the challenge and did what they needed to do to fight COVID-19 and keep our economy afloat.
While many states shuttered their economies, South Carolina never closed. Through a targeted approach, we put in the necessary precautions and actions to protect our citizens while letting businesses, not government, control their own fate.
By being careful and conservative in our spending, my administration has avoided cutting services, raising taxes, or borrowing money. These actions have placed South Carolina in a better position fiscally than virtually every other state.
While I'm proud of what we accomplished, there is still work to be done. Tomorrow night I will deliver my State of the State address to set forth a bold path for the future of South Carolina and I hope you will join me."
