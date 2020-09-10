COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster's office said the governor will hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to give an update on South Carolina's response to the coronavirus.
The news conference will begin at 4 p.m.
Public health officials will also provide an update on the state's progress.
