South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks on during a media briefing on coronavirus response with Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster's office said the governor will hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon to give an update on South Carolina's response to the coronavirus.

The news conference will begin at 4 p.m.

Public health officials will also provide an update on the state's progress.

