GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster will visit the Greenwood Genetic Center Monday for a ceremonial bill signing to mark the passage of Dylan’s Law, a new law requiring doctors in South Carolina to test for specific diseases in newborn babies.
Dylan’s Law, also known as House Bill 3036, was officially signed into law back in May.
The law requires doctors to test newborns for Krabbe disease, Pompe disease and Hurler syndrome. South Carolina is now the 12th state to require this testing.
The law is named after Dylan Michael Emery, who the Greenwood Genetic Center said was referred to them when he was just six months old.
“He had stopped babbling, was less interactive, poor feeding, poor sleeping,” GGC spokesperson Lori Bassett said. “Dr. Steve Skinner suspected Krabbe disease and ordered genetic testing which confirmed the diagnosis.”
Bassett said there is no cure for Krabbe disease.
“Stem cell transplantation is being explored as a possible treatment, but Dylan was diagnosed too late to be a candidate for those trials,” Bassett explained.
Dylan died in October 2018. His family continues to spread awareness of Krabbe disease via the Team Dylan Facebook page.
