SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by members of the General Assembly for the ceremonial signing of House Bill 3589 Schools of Innovation in Spartanburg on Monday.
The ceremonial signing will be held at Meeting Street Academy located at 201 E. Broad Street at 10 a.m.
Click here to view the bill.
McMaster then will hold a "Ladies Leading the Workforce" roundtable in Greenville at Avenue located at 110 East Court Street.
